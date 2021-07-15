China's automobile production and sales in the first half of the year were 12.569 million and 12.891 million, an increase of 24.2% and 25.6% year-on-y

The latest data shows that in the first half of 2021, domestic automobile production and sales were 12.569 million and 12.891 million respectively, an increase of 24.2% and 25.6% year-on-year. The market as a whole still maintained growth, but the monthly production and sales in June showed a significant year-on-year decline, and the cumulative production and sales from January to June fell by 0.2 and 1.4 percentage points respectively compared with the cumulative production and sales growth from January to May.
From January to June, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 1.215 million and 1.206 million, respectively, a year-on-year increase of two times. In terms of vehicle types, the production and sales of pure electric vehicles were 1.022 million and 1.005 million, respectively, an increase of 2.3 and 2.2 times year-on-year; the production and sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles were 192,000 and 200,000, respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1 and 200,000. 1.3 times; the production and sales of fuel cell vehicles were 632 and 479, respectively, an increase of 43.6% and 5.7% year-on-year.
From January to June, 828,000 vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 114.7%. In terms of vehicle types, passenger vehicle exports were 631,000, a year-on-year increase of 118.6%; commercial vehicle exports were 197,000, a year-on-year increase of 103.2%.
From January to June, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 1.215 million and 1.206 million, respectively, a year-on-year increase of two times. In terms of vehicle types, the production and sales of pure electric vehicles were 1.022 million and 1.005 million, respectively, an increase of 2.3 and 2.2 times year-on-year; the production and sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles were 192,000 and 200,000, respectively, a year-on-year increase of 1 and 200,000. 1.3 times; the production and sales of fuel cell vehicles were 632 and 479, respectively, an increase of 43.6% and 5.7% year-on-year.
From January to June, 828,000 vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 114.7%. In terms of vehicle types, passenger vehicle exports were 631,000, a year-on-year increase of 118.6%; commercial vehicle exports were 197,000, a year-on-year increase of 103.2%.