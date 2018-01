5000km new expressways to open in 2018

1. October 31, 1988, the first completed expressway in mainland China. Shanghai Jia Highway has four lanes, a total length of 20.4 km.2. 1989, the opening of the expressway in mainland China was 271 kilometers.3. 1994, the total length of expressways opened to traffic in mainland China reached 1603 kilometers.4.1998, the total mileage of the expressway in mainland China reached 8733 kilometers.5. In 2000, the opening of the expressway in mainland China reached 16,000 km.6. In 2001, the mileage of expressways in mainland China reached 19,000 km, ranking No.2 in the world.7. In 2004, the total mileage of the expressways in mainland China exceeded 34,200 kilometers.8. In 2007, the total mileage of the expressways in mainland China exceeded 536,00 kilometers.9. 2013, China's total expressway mileage reached 104,000 km, ranking No.1 in the world.10. 2017, Chinese expressway length reached 136,000 km.