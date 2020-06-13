China's auto industry accelerates toward unmanned era
Going smart. 5G, robots, autonomous operation... China's auto industry is on the fast track toward a new level of industrial transformation. Follow us to Chongqing, a significant industrial and automobile production hub, to take a look
