China's August Forex Reserves Rise to $3.165 Trillion

China's August Forex Reserves Rise to $3.165 Trillion
By Reuters
  • Sept. 7, 2020, 4:51 a.m. ET

BEIJING — China's foreign exchange reserves rose less than expected in August amid persistent weakness in the U.S. dollar and solid gains in the yuan as China's economy recovers steadily.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $10.2 billion in August to $3.165 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country's reserves would climb by $21.61 billion.

Foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds also have been steadily rising as investors bet on an economic rebound.

Strict capital controls largely helped China keep outflows under control over the past few years despite weakening economic growth, a prolonged trade war with the United States and the shock from the coronavirus outbreak.


