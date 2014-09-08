beijingwalker
China's August exports surged 11.6%, following a 10.4% increase in July
Published: Sept. 6, 2020 at 11:28 p.m. ET
By
MarketWatch
KEY POINTS
China's August exports rose 11.6% from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 10.4% increase in July, the General Administration of Customs said Monday.
In yuan terms, imports dropped 0.5% in August, reversing a 1.6% increase in July.
China's trade surplus was 416.59 billion yuan ($61.03 billion) in August, down from CNY442.23 billion in July.
In dollar terms, China's August exports rose 9.5% from a year earlier, according to the customs bureau.
China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion for the month of August, beating the $50.50 billion economists had expected. China’s trade surplus was $62.33 billion in July.
- China’s dollar-denominated exports rose 9.5% for the month of August while imports fell 2.1% in the same period, data from the country’s General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to have climbed 7.1% in August from a year ago imports to rise 0.1% in the same period.
- China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion for the month of August.
China says August exports beat expectations, jumping 9.5% from a year ago
China's dollar-denominated exports rose 9.5% for the month of August while imports fell 2.1% in the same period, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
www.cnbc.com