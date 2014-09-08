What's new

China's August exports surged 11.6%, following a 10.4% increase in July

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,182
1
59,825
Country
China
Location
China
China's August exports surged 11.6%, following a 10.4% increase in July
Published: Sept. 6, 2020 at 11:28 p.m. ET
By
MarketWatch


KEY POINTS
  • China’s dollar-denominated exports rose 9.5% for the month of August while imports fell 2.1% in the same period, data from the country’s General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
  • Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to have climbed 7.1% in August from a year ago imports to rise 0.1% in the same period.
  • China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion for the month of August.


China's August exports rose 11.6% from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 10.4% increase in July, the General Administration of Customs said Monday.

In yuan terms, imports dropped 0.5% in August, reversing a 1.6% increase in July.

China's trade surplus was 416.59 billion yuan ($61.03 billion) in August, down from CNY442.23 billion in July.

In dollar terms, China's August exports rose 9.5% from a year earlier, according to the customs bureau.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion for the month of August, beating the $50.50 billion economists had expected. China’s trade surplus was $62.33 billion in July.

www.cnbc.com

China says August exports beat expectations, jumping 9.5% from a year ago

China's dollar-denominated exports rose 9.5% for the month of August while imports fell 2.1% in the same period, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,182
1
59,825
Country
China
Location
China
China’s exports boomed in August, but imports continued to slump, showing disjointed trade recovery
  • China’s exports grew by 9.5 per cent in August, while imports shrank by 2.1 per cent, as the country’s trade surplus narrowed
  • Third successive month of export growth highlights lopsided recovery from coronavirus, with imports remaining weak by comparison

7 Sep, 2020


China’s trade balance narrowed to US$58.93 billion, from US$62.33 billion in July. This shows that the gap between export growth and import growth remains significant, but is narrowing.


China’s disjointed trade recovery continued in August, with exports growing for the third successive month, but imports continuing to disappoint.

Exports surged by 9.5 per cent from a year earlier, but imports fell by 2.1 per cent compared with August 2019, and while the overall trade surplus narrowed, China’s trade surplus with the United States rose 27 per cent in August on a year earlier, South China Morning Post calculations show.

Exports were better than the 7.5 per cent median growth forecast by a poll of analysts conducted by Bloomberg, and well ahead of July’s 7.2 per cent growth,which in itself was much higher than expected.
This was the highest monthly export growth figure since March 2019, when exports surged by 14.2 per cent.


China’s trade balance narrowed to US$58.93 billion, from US$62.33 billion in July. This shows that the gap between export growth and import growth remains significant, but is narrowing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s disjointed trade recovery continued in August, with exports growing for the third successive month, but imports continuing to disappoint.


But imports shrank for the second month in a row in August from a year earlier, and were worse than the Bloomberg median forecast of 0.2 per cent growth. This was also down from minus 1.4 per cent in July and means China’s imports have only grown in one month this year, June.


The country’s trade balance narrowed to US$58.93 billion, from US$62.33 billion in July. This shows that the gap between export growth and import growth remains significant and poses an ongoing headache for policymakers in Beijing.

The gaping trade surplus has come to be a defining factor of China’s recovery from the coronavirus shutdown, which has been powered by exports and investment, rather than a significant rise in consumption.

August shipments to the United States jumped 20 per cent from a year earlier to US$44.8 billion, while imports of US goods rose by 1.8 per cent to US$10.5 billion.

China reported a trade surplus of US$34.2 billion with the US in August, up 27 per cent from a year earlier. This was also wider than the US$32.46 reported in July.

The sluggish pickup in imports comes despite efforts made by China to meet the terms of the phase one trade deal and in a month when there were near-daily large purchases of soybeans and corn.

“It has really picked up since the start of July,” said Darin Friedrichs, commodity analyst at StoneX in Shanghai, who pointed to “fast-paced” purchases of both soybeans and corn. “So while we’re not on track to reach the dollar value goals, the purchases of bulk commodities have increased pretty dramatically in the past two months.”

Even so, Reuters reported last week that while US exports of soybeans to China have increased, sales between January and July 2020 were the lowest since 2004, and while August’s volumes have bounced back with an 18 per cent rise year on year, they are the lowest since 2008 if last year was excluded.

China has opened multiple fronts on an increasingly tense trade stand-off with Australia, which is the most China-reliant economy in the world. It has slapped bans and tariffs on barley shipments, opened anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into Australian wine exports,as well as putting partial bans on Australian beef.


This saw China’s purchases of Australian goods plunge 26.2 per cent from a year earlier, even as exports to Australia jumped 24.4 per cent, The Post’s calculations show. This means China’s trade deficit with Australia narrowed by 48.1 per cent year-on-year in August to just US$4.3 billion in August.
It is widely suspected that the motivation for these trade actions are political. Australia’s government has been among the most vocal proponents of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.


www.scmp.com

China’s exports boomed in August, but imports continued to slump

China’s August trade data was a tale of two trade wars, with shipments from Australia plunging and the US trade deficit with China soaring.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA US August crude oil exports fell sharply China's imports cut to zero China & Far East 14
cirr China's surplus hits record high in August with exports up 9.4 pct China & Far East 0
Song Hong India intruded China Tibet Western theatre on 31th August 2020 again China & Far East 16
beijingwalker U.S. imports jump in August, especially from China Americas 1
LKJ86 China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite on August 23, 2020 China & Far East 1
vi-va China to launch 1st Mars probe mission between July and August China & Far East 0
moweike China's FDI inflow rises 6.9 pct in January-August China & Far East 1
airomerix PAF - PLAAF Exercise Shaheen VIII 2019 l 23rd August- China Pakistan Air Force 208
onebyone China power consumption was up 8.8% year over year in August China & Far East 7
haidian China's trade surplus with US hit new record in August，a 13.2 per cent increase China & Far East 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top