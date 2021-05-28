What's new

China's apparel exports surge 51.7% in January-April 2021

China's apparel exports surge 51.7% in January-April 2021
May 29 2021

In a clear indication of growing global demand for China-made apparel, exports of clothing and accessories from the country surged 51.7 per cent year-on-year to $44.41 billion in the first four months of 2021, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Yarn and fabric exports too grew 18 per cent to $43.96 billion during the same period.

China : China's apparel exports surge 51.7% in JanuaryApril 2021

In a clear indication of growing global demand for China-made apparel, exports of clothing and accessories from the country surged 51.7 per cent year-on-year to $44.41 billion in the first four months
When can China completely get rid of this low end goods manufacturing...
 
