China's apparel exports surge 51.7% in January-April 2021

May 29 2021In a clear indication of growing global demand for China-made apparel, exports of clothing and accessories from the country surged 51.7 per cent year-on-year to $44.41 billion in the first four months of 2021, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Yarn and fabric exports too grew 18 per cent to $43.96 billion during the same period.When can China completely get rid of this low end goods manufacturing...