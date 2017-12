China’s Ambitions for Drone Industry Flying High

Dec 23, 2017 05:44 AMBy Wang Qionghui and Denise JiaChina plans to promote the application of drones in such areas as agriculture and emergency response. Above: A drone sprays pesticide on crops. Photo: Visual ChinaChina wants its drone industry to take off to $27 billion in total output by 2025, as part of the “Made in China 2025” campaign to add more high-tech spice to country’s domestic manufacturing sector.In a guideline issued Friday, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) pledged support and regulations that bolster the country’s drone industry.The MIIT saidThe industry ministry said it would promote the applications of drones in areas such as agriculture , logistics, geographic mapping and emergency response.Shenzhen-based DJI Technology Co. Ltd. is already the world’s top seller of consumer drones, with a global market share of 70%.The ministry said it plans to establish and revise more than 200 rules covering the research, production, application and safety regulation of civilian drones.China would also encourage the military to perform more drone testing, support colleges to set up drone-related majors and establish a national association of drone manufacturers.Chinese regulators have been taking steps to better regulate the growing number of drones in its busy airspace. In June, the civil aviation regulator started to enforce real-name registration for civilian drones that weigh over 250 grams (8.8 ounces).The move came amid growing safety concerns. As of July 18, 790 airplane flights had been either delayed or diverted because of rogue drones, according to the Civil Aviation Administration. The impact of a drone on a jetliner has been likened to that of a cannonball strike.