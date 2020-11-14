What's new

China’s ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ missiles successfully hit target ship in South China Sea, PLA insider reveals

China's 'aircraft-carrier killer' missiles successfully hit target ship in South China Sea, PLA insider reveals
  • DF-26B and DF-21D missiles launched in August struck moving vessel close to Paracel Islands, former senior colonel Wang Xiangsui says
  • ‘This is a warning to the US, asking it not to take any military risk,’ he says
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang
Published: 7:00am, 14 Nov, 2020

Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles take part in a parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles take part in a parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

The two “aircraft-carrier killer” missiles that China launched in August travelled thousands of kilometres and hit their designated target, a moving ship, near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, according to a Chinese military expert.

This is the first time the Chinese side has revealed details of the missile launches, which were first reported by the South China Morning Post in August. The news was later confirmed by the US military.

After the launches it was reported that the missiles fell into the South China Sea, but Wang Xiangsui, a former senior colonel who now works as a professor at Beihang University in Beijing, said they hit a ship, their intended target.


Source
www.scmp.com

China’s ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ missiles hit target ship, insider reveals

DF-26B and DF-21D missiles launched in August struck moving vessel close to Paracel Islands, former senior colonel Wang Xiangsui says.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
This is the first news of successful test of this missile which is hyped for more than a decades if the news has any official backing.
 
Fighting Falcon 01 said:
Chinese have much better tech than Indians don't get us started... remember Nirbhay
We remember everything. Your paper missile is tested for first time after years of hype. Your technology is for third world country which has no access to other European or American technologies.
 
