China's Afghanistan Policy

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from July 12 to 16, and will attend three multilateral meetings during the trip, the foreign ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.Wang will pay the visits at the invitation of Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the spokesperson said.He told a press briefing that Wang will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, a foreign ministers meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, and an international conference themed "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities." Enditem1. China will not send any troops into Afghanistan.2. China does not seek to change Afghanistan. Afghans decide their own country.3. Through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China will unify its policy towards Afghanistan and prevent refugee crises，China will not change its diplomatic rules and will not directly intervene in Afghanistan's internal affairs.4. Hopes that the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban will reconcile and form a new Government;5. Welcome any constructive force to join, including Europe, Russia, Turkey, Arab countries and even India.Advantages: The Afghan government and the Taliban have good relations with China, and Afghanistan's neighbors（Iran, Pakistan and 3 Central Asia countries） have good relations with China.