China’s advanced field air defense missile HQ-17AE cleared for export

China unveiled its domestically developed, latest generation troop-accompanying field air defense missile system, the HQ-17AE, announcing its availability for export, with analysts saying that it is a perfect choice for its intended mission in modern warfare.Developed by the Second Academy of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the made-for-export HQ-17AE troop-accompanying field air defense missile system has a series of high performance parameters and is integrated with many advanced technologies, according to a statement CASIC sent to the Global Times on Sunday.With the capabilities of intercepting high-performing targets and resisting saturation attack, while also integrating all functions into one vehicle equipped with a wheeled, off road chassis for high mobility, the system is dubbed a "low altitude aircraft hunter," the statement said.The HQ-17AE uses advanced technologies including an all-solid state phased array radar, vertical cold launch missile system, direct force fast turn system and rotatable tail wings, giving the air defense missile system a fast reaction time and capability of adapting to complicated electromagnetic environments on the battlefield, its developer said, noting that the vehicle can launch while moving, and can interconnect with other vehicles into a network in combat.An HQ-17AE troop-accompanying field air defense missile system in action. Photo: Courtesy of CASICStressing the HQ-17AE's capability to accompany mechanized troops during their march, CASIC said that the system can effectively intercept not only fixed wing aircraft, armed helicopters, drones, tactical air-to-ground missiles, anti-radiation air-to-ground missiles and subsonic cruise missiles, but also more challenging targets such as stealth aircraft, supersonic cruise missiles and rockets.The vehicle can run at a maximum of 90 kilometers per hour, and at 25 kilometers per hour when it is engaged in combat, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.Each HQ-17AE vehicle can carry eight missiles, and is capable of guiding four missiles in attacking four targets simultaneously, as it has outstanding capability in intercepting multiple targets, the developing company said.This system is a perfect choice for troop-accompanying or key facility air defense at terminal stage and close range in modern warfare, analysts said.On October 1, 2019, the HQ-17A, which is believed to be the domestic-use version of the HQ-17AE, made its first public appearance at the National Day military parade in Beijing, the Weapon, a Chinese magazine on the arms industry, reported.An HQ-17AE troop-accompanying field air defense missile system in action. Photo: Courtesy of CASIC