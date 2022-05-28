What's new

China's AC352 helicopter completes functionality, reliability tests

China's AC352 helicopter completes functionality, reliability tests​



AC352 helicopter is an advanced medium-sized multi-purpose helicopter. It made its first flight on December 20, 2016, and officially entered the applicant's verification test flight in November 2019.

The development of this model fills the 7-ton product gap of China's civil helicopters, and is of great significance to the capability upgrade of the domestic helicopter industry.
 

