China’s 55th and the Last Orbital Launch in 2021

Just now 55th launch of 2021 done by CZ-3B "GTO Express"! This will conclude all CNSA launch assignments for this year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476250251816284160

The payload is TJSW-9 going upto GTO (geosynchronous transfer orbit). TJSW is a SIGNIT (& early warning) constellation run by PLASSF, this launch is a good addition to sat number 1~7 already operational. Looks like they skip TJSW-8 but that's not unusual practice to jump order, perhaps do it next launch.
 
