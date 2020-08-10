/ Register

China's 3rd aircraft carrier begins sea trials.

Discussion in 'Naval Warfare' started by Austin Powers, Aug 10, 2020 at 2:56 AM.

    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    T-123456

    T-123456 ELITE MEMBER

    That is a helicopter carrier,no a AC.
     
    Ultima Thule

    Ultima Thule ELITE MEMBER

    Troll this not a aircraft carrier but helicopter carrier you fool
     
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    That's not an aircraft carrier. The third Chinese aircraft carrier is under construction.
     
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    By convention all ships that have a full flight deck are considered aircraft carriers.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aircraft_carrier
     
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    By convention all ships that have a full flight deck are considered aircraft carriers.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aircraft_carrier
     
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

