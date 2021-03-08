China’s 2nd Type 055 large destroyer enters naval service

Monday, 08 Mar 2021

The remaining six Type 055s are being outfitted or are in sea trials. They are expected to be commissioned in about one to two years, according to the pattern of warship construction, analysts said.

China’s 2nd Type 055 large destroyer enters naval service BEIJING, March 7, Global Times - The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy recently commissioned its second 10,000 ton-class Type 055 large destroyer after the first ship in its class entered service in early 2020, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) revealed on Sunday.