China's 28nm DUV lithography machine was delivered in 2021

With the 28nm DUV, we can still produce 7nm chips with multiple exposures albeit with greater cost.

Still a generation behind the 7nm & 5nm of the ASML EUV system, but we will soon catch up. :china:


工信部原部长李毅中谈中国芯片真实现状_哔哩哔哩_bilibili

工信部原部长李毅中谈中国芯片真实现状, 视频播放量 18497、弹幕量 14、点赞数 651、投硬币枚数 17、收藏人数 129、转发人数 110, 视频作者 网易财经官方, 作者简介...
Beast said:
Now is already 2022, something more juicy shall have complete in 2022 and Chinese is always hush hush over great achievement.
The US is a shameless cheater to fight China in a semiconductor war with the help of Europe/Japan/South Korea/Taiwan.

One on one, China will destroy the US 100 out of 100 in a chips battle.

Anyway, we will always move forward, and they will eventually become a nuisance of our past.
 
Shanghai SMIC tried to hide it for more than a year. Until this year, someone found a large number of 7nm from Shanghai SMIC when mining bitcoin.

This is Chinese style.

If it is the Indian style, the Indian govt will already held dozens of press conferences when it was still a PPT.

Then Indians will make a model with cow dung during the military parade, drag it with a truck, and march with the flying motorcycle group.

Finally, Indian netizens will use this PPT to occupy all websites and announce that they have become a superpower in the semiconductor industry.
 
gambit said:
Ninety percent of China's semicon industry was acquired thru unethical and even illegal means. :lol:
That is the only console u can get for losing to China in chips war! :enjoy:

US also use unethical method by false claim and activate sanction against legal competitive companies who prove they can make better product than US. A kettle called a pot black!

ChineseTiger1986 said:
Your Anglo-Saxon master still can't make 7nm chips even with the EUV machines from ASML are available for free. :rofl:
ASML is also sick of US. They ignore the latest order by US to ban selling any DUV. Sales to China of DUV continue as usual.
 
Beast said:
That is the only console u can get for losing to China in chips war! :enjoy:

US also use unethical method by false claim and activate sanction against legal competitive companies who prove they can make better product than US. A kettle called a pot black!


ASML is also sick of US. They ignore the latest order by US to ban selling any DUV. Sales to China of DUV continue as usual.
As I said in the other thread, the taking-down-China obsession will eventually destroy their own industry and their allies one by one.

This insanity was first initiated by Trump, and Biden wants to keep this insane policy to appease the Trump redneck crowd.

They will soon regret themselves in an irreversible desperation.
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
As I said in the other thread, the taking-down-China obsession will eventually destroy their own industry and their allies one by one.

This insanity was first initiated by Trump, and Biden wants to keep this insane policy to appease the Trump redneck crowd.

They will soon regret themselves in an irreversible desperation.
The american cheerleaders are too stupid to understand such concept. @gambit :lol:
 
Beast said:
They are already inside coffin. Idiots who still dont know they are screw and defeat. :rofl:
Although inside the coffin is completely oxygen free, they won't immediately realize that.

That's why the rampant inflation will never end no matter how many rate hikes the Fed trying to throw out, it is like sinking into a bottomless ocean.

China will fully declare the war on the USD once the semiconductor & aerospace industries have been completely under the control of China.
 
Beast said:
That is the only console u can get for losing to China in chips war!
Losing? No, we are not. Still ahead despite whatever general news that you can barely comprehend that you post.

Micron to shut down DRAM chip design team in Shanghai

Move comes after poaching of engineers sparks technology leak concerns
U.S. computer chip giant Micron Technology plans to shut down its DRAM design team in Shanghai by the end of this year, the company confirmed to Caixin.​
The move comes after many members of Micron's DRAM engineering team were poached by domestic competitors. It will serve as a precautionary measure to prevent technology leaks to competitors, several chip industry participants told Caixin.​
Micron is not the first U.S. chip company to scale back its research and development teams in China. U.S. chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also said it plans to downsize its Shanghai research center, prompting some employees to leave the company.​
The exodus is being accelerated by a wave of investment in the domestic chip industry under Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan, which aims to upgrade China's manufacturing to be more globally competitive, especially in high value-added sectors like microchips. Many U.S. companies haven't signed noncompete agreements with Chinese employees, making it easy for Chinese competitors to poach talent, industry participants say.​

So where are the billions of Chinese semicon companies that went bankrupt?
 
gambit said:
Losing? No, we are not. Still ahead despite whatever general news that you can barely comprehend that you post.

Micron to shut down DRAM chip design team in Shanghai

Move comes after poaching of engineers sparks technology leak concerns
U.S. computer chip giant Micron Technology plans to shut down its DRAM design team in Shanghai by the end of this year, the company confirmed to Caixin.​
The move comes after many members of Micron's DRAM engineering team were poached by domestic competitors. It will serve as a precautionary measure to prevent technology leaks to competitors, several chip industry participants told Caixin.​
Micron is not the first U.S. chip company to scale back its research and development teams in China. U.S. chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also said it plans to downsize its Shanghai research center, prompting some employees to leave the company.​
The exodus is being accelerated by a wave of investment in the domestic chip industry under Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan, which aims to upgrade China's manufacturing to be more globally competitive, especially in high value-added sectors like microchips. Many U.S. companies haven't signed noncompete agreements with Chinese employees, making it easy for Chinese competitors to poach talent, industry participants say.​

So where are the billions of Chinese semicon companies that went bankrupt?
You cant even made 7nm chips despite having access to ASML machine. You are not losing then is what?

Are you trying to say American are more stupid than Chinese? :lol:

Regards to bankrupt? What bankrupt when Chinese chips companies are recording record windfall... Just a few went bankrupt out of 100 other successful Chinese chips companies more or less proves your desperation to smear our success. :enjoy:

www.semiconductors.org

China’s Share of Global Chip Sales Now Surpasses Taiwan's, Closing in on Europe's and Japan's

Global chip sales from Chinese companies are on the rise, largely due to increasing U.S.-China tensions and a whole-of-nation effort to advance China’s chip s
www.semiconductors.org www.semiconductors.org
 

