China's 28nm DUV lithography machine was delivered in 2021

Micron to shut down DRAM chip design team in Shanghai Move comes after poaching of engineers sparks technology leak concerns

U.S. computer chip giant Micron Technology plans to shut down its DRAM design team in Shanghai by the end of this year, the company confirmed to Caixin.​

​

The move comes after many members of Micron's DRAM engineering team were poached by domestic competitors. It will serve as a precautionary measure to prevent technology leaks to competitors, several chip industry participants told Caixin.​

​

Micron is not the first U.S. chip company to scale back its research and development teams in China. U.S. chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also said it plans to downsize its Shanghai research center, prompting some employees to leave the company.​

​

The exodus is being accelerated by a wave of investment in the domestic chip industry under Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan, which aims to upgrade China's manufacturing to be more globally competitive, especially in high value-added sectors like microchips. Many U.S. companies haven't signed noncompete agreements with Chinese employees, making it easy for Chinese competitors to poach talent, industry participants say.​

