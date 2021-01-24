Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
China's 24 Billion Dollar Ocean Flower Island | 中国海花岛 | Hainan China
Thread starter
shi12jun
Start date
Today at 7:44 PM
shi12jun
FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,362
0
3,003
Country
Location
Today at 7:44 PM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
After a decade construction and USD $25 billion investment, the world biggest flower shaped man made tourist island completed in South China Sea
beijingwalker
Jan 24, 2021
2
3
4
Replies
46
Views
3K
Apr 26, 2021
beijingwalker
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Air Force comparison ( Turkey - İsrael - Egypt )
Latest: MMM-E
A moment ago
Middle East & Africa
2050: The beginning of Indian Century !
Latest: Valar.
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: denel
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
10 years ago work on dasu, bhasha dam was at full swing, FATA became a province
Latest: Deltadart
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Home Food traditional receipes
Latest: denel
3 minutes ago
Members Club
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: denel
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan's Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircrafts.
Latest: syed_yusuf
17 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Air Force Transport
Latest: Vapnope
32 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
PAF Feedback by other Indian and Israeli Air Force Pilots!
Latest: SABRE
37 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
F-7P/PG of PAF
Latest: ziaulislam
40 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
10 years ago work on dasu, bhasha dam was at full swing, FATA became a province
Latest: Deltadart
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Featured
Pakistan Stops Official Contact with Afghan National Security Chief
Latest: krash
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Energy Projects...Updates
Latest: ghazi52
26 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
N
Fazl ready to reset ties with 'establishment’ to fix flaws in system
Latest: Numerous
29 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Medical and Hospital facilities updates
Latest: ghazi52
37 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
G
Featured
Croatia to drop €1 billion on used Rafale fighter jets
Latest: GiG
25 minutes ago
Air Warfare
China's stealth chopper could be adaptation of Z-20; experts slam 'US copycat' claims
Latest: HAIDER
44 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Royal Thai Marines receive Chinese VN16 amphibious light tanks
Latest: Zarvan
45 minutes ago
Land Warfare
Black Hawk Down - The Battle of Mogadishu 1993
Latest: Tomcats
Today at 4:08 PM
Military History & Tactics
US Navy issues contract for second Constellation class frigate
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
Today at 9:58 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
2050: The beginning of Indian Century !
Latest: Valar.
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
Bangladesh Air Force
Latest: Indos
17 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Featured
US announces it has imported oil from Iran for first time since 1991
Latest: Bahram Esfandiari
28 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
J
Bangladesh may be forced to recognize Myanmar’s national unity government
Latest: Jobless Jack
41 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
BANGLADESH AIR FORCE CHIEF RETURNS HOME FROM USA
Latest: Basel
46 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom