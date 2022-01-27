China's 2021 GDP, if calculated in USD, is growing by 22.4% (vs. 2020)!!

GS Zhou said:

China's 2021 GDP, in RMB, is 114.367 Trillion RMB.

http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/zxfb/202201/t20220118_1826497.html

The RMB/USD exchange rate today is 1 USD = 6.345 RMB. Using this exchange rate, China's 2021 GDP is 18.025 Trillion USD, or 22.4% higher than the 2020 number.



Congrats to China for grow more than Supra Powa’s whole GDP in 2021. But Supra Powa still reserve the right to brag. It will release pictures of Chinese prisoners soon. Very, very soon. These pictures will be so real that India will win an Oscars on the pictures alone.