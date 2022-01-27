China's 2021 GDP, if calculated in USD, is growing by 22.4% (vs. 2020)!!

According to the world bank database, China's GDP 2020 was 14.723 Trillion USD.
China's 2021 GDP, in RMB, is 114.367 Trillion RMB.
The RMB/USD exchange rate today is 1 USD = 6.345 RMB. Using this exchange rate, China's 2021 GDP is 18.025 Trillion USD, or 22.4% higher than the 2020 number.
The incremental amount is USD 3.3 Trillion, i.e. the incremental amount from China alone could be viewed as the 5th biggest economy in the world. No.4 is Germany (2020GDP @3.8T USD), No.6 is UK (2020 GDP@ 2.8T USD)
