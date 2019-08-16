What's new

China's 1st Supercarrier Could Feature EMALS Launch Technology: Report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,884
1
61,147
Country
China
Location
China
China's 1st Supercarrier Could Feature EMALS Launch Technology: Report
Richard Sisk
September 18, 2020




China has been making steady progress building its third aircraft carrier, the first expected to rival the "supercarriers" of the U.S. fleet in size and capability, according to satellite photos and analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

China's Global Times tabloid, viewed as an organ of the Chinese Communist Party, reported Sept. 13 that the new carrier could be launched late this year or early next.

The tabloid also cited an unnamed military expert as saying that the new carrier will "likely" feature an electromagnetic aircraft launch system, similar to the newest operational U.S. aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford. The 10 other carriers in the U.S. fleet use steam-powered catapults to launch aircraft.

CSIS said that it is not yet possible to assess whether the new carrier will have an electromagnetic launch system, "but unofficial sources suggest that China has made significant headway in developing this technology."

In its report Wednesday, CSIS included high-resolution satellite photos showing the carrier laid out in hull blocks at the Jiangnan shipyard on the outskirts of Shanghai.

CSIS estimated the length of the hull blocks at 297 meters, or 974 feet, but added, "As construction continues, we expect the vessel to lengthen by several meters with the addition of the flight deck."

By comparison, the Ford's length is 1,106 feet.

China currently has two carriers -- the Liaoning, a converted Soviet-era warship, and the domestically-built Shandong. Both feature "ski jump" sloped flight decks to launch aircraft.

In its annual report to Congress on China's military strength issued Sept. 1, the Defense Department estimated that China's third aircraft carrier could be operational by 2023.

The report also said that China's military has already surpassed the U.S. in missile development, number of warships and air defense systems.

The CSIS report on China's new carrier was issued the same day that Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced a new plan for the Navy to build out the U.S. fleet to 355 ships or more, overhaul shipyards and construct unmanned surface and submarine combatants -- if funding becomes available.

China currently "cannot match the U.S. when it comes to naval power," he said, adding, "We must stay ahead, we must retain our overmatch, and we will keep building."

news.yahoo.com

China's 1st Supercarrier Could Feature EMALS Launch Technology: Report

The carrier could rival those in the U.S. fleet for size and capability, according to an analysis.
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
samsara China's National Day Celebration October 1st, 2020 - All Festive Events China & Far East 2
beijingwalker Featured China's two aircraft carriers in apparent simultaneous exercises for 1st time: reports Military Forum 31
Austin Powers China's 3rd aircraft carrier and 1st LHD begins sea trials. Naval Warfare 74
vi-va China to launch 1st Mars probe mission between July and August China & Far East 0
dBSPL China gets ready for 1st Mars mission World Affairs 6
onebyone The 1st SkyShuttle rail transit has been unveiled in SW China’s Chongqing China & Far East 0
S China Telecom Had Over 16.6 Million 5G Users in 1st Quarter, Up 260% on the Year China & Far East 3
S China-Europe freight trains make 1,941 trips, "up 15 pct" in 1st quarter of 2020 China & Far East 1
GS Zhou China's 1st domestically-built aircraft carrier, CV-17 Shandong, commissioned in Dec. 17, 2019 China & Far East 23
onebyone China's 1st #intelligent connected #expressway in the eastern province of Shandong began automatic d China & Far East 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top