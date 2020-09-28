What's new

China's 1st new energy tram, the Huangpu Tram Line 1 was completed in S China's Guangdong

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,772
1
62,540
Country
China
Location
China
China's 1st new energy tram, the Huangpu Tram Line 1 was completed in S China's Guangdong

China's 1st new energy tram, the Huangpu Tram Line 1, powered with a "super capacitor and lithium-titanate battery", was completed in S China's Guangdong, on Sat. Charging takes less than 30 seconds, and can reach a dynamic balance of energy consumption and supply.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's 1st new energy tram, the Huangpu Tram Line 1 was completed in S China's Guangdong
Replies
0
Views
111
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top