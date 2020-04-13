What's new

China's 1st new energy tram, the Huangpu Tram Line 1 was completed in S China's Guangdong

China's 1st new energy tram, the Huangpu Tram Line 1, powered with a "super capacitor and lithium-titanate battery", was completed in S China's Guangdong, on Sat. Charging takes less than 30 seconds, and can reach a dynamic balance of energy consumption and supply.

 
