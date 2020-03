China’s $13tn bond market shines as Treasuries turn treacherous



Big asset managers say coronavirus is speeding up inflows from foreign investors

Fund managers say China’s $13tn bond market has become an unlikely sanctuary from the volatility that the coronavirus outbreak has let loose in the US and Europe.

Extreme market volatility in March, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, has shaken up traditional havens such as US government debt, gold and the Japanese yen. But Chinese government bonds, and debt issued by the country’s key development banks, have remained stable by comparison.

All this has prompted some asset managers to anoint China’s renminbi-denominated bond market — the world’s third-largest — as a new refuge. Offshore investors poured in $10.7bn last month, aided by Chinese bonds’ inclusion in global benchmark indices, and traders said the pick-up in foreign buying had continued during March.

“This is going to be the single largest change in capital markets in anybody’s lifetime,”

Foreign demand has helped drive the 10-year Chinese government bond yield lower

extra yield and lack of correlation with US Treasuries made Chinese debt “particularly attractive in this environment where the virus continues to spread.”

renminbi has been resilient during the coronavirus crisis. It has dropped just 1.4 per cent against the dollar so far this year, while the euro has fallen 3 per cent.

The renminbi has been “incredibly stable”