ChinaDaily: Shanghai Disneyland and others most popular among tourists in 2021

Shanghai Disneyland and others most popular among tourists in 2021

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and cast members perform on Wednesday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/China Daily]

The 2021 tourist attractions index report was revealed on June 6.

The index measured overall popularity of more than 5,000 scenic spots across the country, as well as popularity of destinations in different categories, including natural landscape, museum, rural scenes, modern entertainment and winter tourism.

Shanghai Disneyland, the Palace Museum, Shanghai Happy Valley and Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding topped the general popularity index list.

Average popularity index of top 100 destinations dropped by nearly 20 percent in 2021 as compared with the previous two years, but the index during the 2021 Labor Day and National Day holidays surpassed those in 2020, according to the report.

Short-distance travels and village tours enjoyed rising popularity among tourists in 2021.

The index were jointly released by the China Tourist Attractions Association and the OCT Innovation & Research Institute.




Shanghai Disneytown and hotel reopen

While the main Shanghai Disneyland theme park remains closed because of China’s efforts to contain Covid-19 outbreaks, the nearby Disneytown area and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel have…
While the main Shanghai Disneyland theme park remains closed because of China’s efforts to contain Covid-19 outbreaks, the nearby Disneytown area and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel have reopened. Visitors started to return to the sites on June 16, 2022, after the Shanghai Disney Resort began a partial reopening as the city concluded a two-month lockdown.

 

