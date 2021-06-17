China would be wrong to write off the US, Communist Party history expert warns

F-22Raptor
The US is capable of strongly overcoming all challenges and China should not bet against it, a Communist Party academic has advised.
Zhang Baijia, a former deputy director of the Party History Research Centre, also called on China to carefully balance its national security and opening-up goals, as he cautioned against an inward turn.
https://amp.scmp.com/news/china/dip...wrong-write-us-communist-party-history-expert
