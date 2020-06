Putin has written off Soviet debt to many countries. Not that Russians hate money, but because those countries are insolvent. The Soviet Union at its peak was very generous and never imagined that someday it would fall to hell. This is the lesson



In recent years, China has lent money to many countries. And that leads to economic and political troubles. The West does not miss the opportunity to insult China. China's image became ugly because of the concept of "debt trap". The sad thing is that many countries borrow money from China, then join the anti-China group.



China should limit lending, and use money to buy gold and store rare metals.

