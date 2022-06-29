beijingwalker
China World biggest ship bulider, China built 247 ships and 7.16 million CGT in the first five months with orders lining up to 2025
Jun 17, 2022
China’s current handheld orders for shipbuilding, rank first in the world which have been scheduled to the year 2025.
Affiliated to shipbuilding, China has nine of the top 10 enterprises in the global ship repair business, with output value reaching 35 billion yuan ($5.23bn), another world’s first.