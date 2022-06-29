China World biggest ship bulider, China built 247 ships and 7.16 million CGT in the first five months with orders lining up to 2025​

Technology breakthroughs propel China's shipbuilding capability

Chinese shipyards topped the three major metrics used by the global shipbuilding industry in 2021, with the highest number of completed orders, new orders and orders on hand. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, the country has witnessed rapid development of shipbuilding technologies over the past 20 years. China has already successfully built and delivered more than 30 LNG carriers. China has also already witnessed rapid development in building aircraft carriers and cruise ships.