What's new

China World biggest ship bulider, China built 247 ships and 7.16 million CGT in the first five months with orders lining up to 2025

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,988
-11
91,225
Country
China
Location
China

China World biggest ship bulider, China built 247 ships and 7.16 million CGT in the first five months with orders lining up to 2025​


Jun 17, 2022

China’s current handheld orders for shipbuilding, rank first in the world which have been scheduled to the year 2025.

Affiliated to shipbuilding, China has nine of the top 10 enterprises in the global ship repair business, with output value reaching 35 billion yuan ($5.23bn), another world’s first.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,988
-11
91,225
Country
China
Location
China
Technology breakthroughs propel China's shipbuilding capability

Chinese shipyards topped the three major metrics used by the global shipbuilding industry in 2021, with the highest number of completed orders, new orders and orders on hand. As one of the world's leading manufacturers of large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, the country has witnessed rapid development of shipbuilding technologies over the past 20 years. China has already successfully built and delivered more than 30 LNG carriers. China has also already witnessed rapid development in building aircraft carriers and cruise ships.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Good start of 2022, Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua wins record $1.18 billion LNGC order from Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Replies
1
Views
509
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Boasting World’s Biggest Naval Power – How Key US Ally Taiwan Has Been Aiding China’s Shipbuilding Industry & Its PLA Navy
Replies
1
Views
514
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's shipbuilding sector continues to lead in world market，taking up nearly half of the international market share
Replies
4
Views
473
Chen Jie
C
Stranagor
China’s SAIC Orders Two Giant LNG-Powered Car Carrying Ships as Exports Soar
Replies
0
Views
267
Stranagor
Stranagor
Viet
Vietnam Plans $1.5B Investment to Build National Shipping Line
Replies
0
Views
251
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom