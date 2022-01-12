China won another major order in Algeria, with 24 Pterosaur IIs and CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles

Good news from Made in China once again. According to the Algerian military media "MenaDefense", Algeria and China recently signed an arms sales contract to purchase the Pterosaur II UAV and the CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missile from China."MenaDefense" stated that Algeria has ordered 24 Pterosaur II drones from China. The total amount of the order exceeds 120 million U.S. dollars, which is equivalent to about 5 million U.S. dollars each. Delivery of drones will begin at the end of this year, and all deliveries will be completed in 2022. According to professional analysis, these "Pterosaur" II drones will be used to deal with the TB-2 drones that have just arrived in Morocco.Speaking of which, Pterosaur II and TB-2 are also old opponents. In the Libyan battlefield in the early years, the Pterosaur II of the Libyan National Army relied on its absolute superiority in performance and launched the first drone battle in the history of world war with the TB-2 drone of the United Government. During the period, the Libyan National Army The Pterodactyl II successfully attacked the opponent's rear airport many times and destroyed more than ten TB-2s. In the end, the TB-2 of the Unity government was even suppressed by the Pterosaur II and dared not take off at the airport.For Algeria, the Pterosaur II is undoubtedly very good. The Pterosaur II has a 20-hour stay in the air and a combat radius of more than 1,500 kilometers, which is sufficient for precise strikes against Moroccan targets in depth. Moreover, the Pterosaur II has a ceiling of more than 9,000 meters, which can easily dodge the opponent's portable air defense missiles and anti-aircraft guns. More importantly, the Pterosaur II can perfectly suppress Morocco's TB-2, which is equivalent to invisibly costing the opponent "wonderful money", which is clearly what the Algerian military would like to seeIn addition, the Pterosaur II has a payload of 480 kilograms, has 6 plug-in points, can carry up to 12 missiles at a time, has a more durable strike capability, and has a comprehensive performance that is not inferior to the American Reaper UAV, and the price is more expensive. It is much cheaper than the latter. "MenaDefense" emphasized at the end of the article that the price purchased in Algeria this time is seven times cheaper than similar UAVs in the United States, which is a real high quality and low price.In addition, "MenaDefense" revealed in a report on the 25th that the Algerian Navy has purchased the CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missile from China, which will be used to equip its coast defense division.It is reported that the Algerian Navy has purchased two types of anti-ship missiles, "subsonic" and "supersonic". Among them, the subsonic anti-ship missile selected the Russian-made BAL-E mobile coastal defense missile system, which is actually the coastal defense version of the Kh-35 "Uranus" subsonic anti-ship missile. The reason why Russia won is because the Algerian Navy has long been equipped with this coastal defense missile system. This purchase is actually a routine update. The bidding is just a set process.However, in the area of supersonic anti-ship missiles, China's CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missile defeated Russia's SS-N-26 "Ruby" supersonic anti-ship missile, and the first batch of missiles will soon be delivered to the Algerian Navy. The CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missile is an export model of China's own YJ-12A supersonic anti-ship missile. This is a full-range supersonic anti-ship missile with a maximum flight speed of Mach 3.5 and a maximum range of 290 kilometers. . A single hit rate of more than 90% can sink 5,000-ton surface ships and even pose a direct threat to aircraft carriers. It can easily break through the interception of the most advanced European multifunctional frigate of the Moroccan Navy.This is already the second export order for this missile. The user of the first export order is the Pakistan Navy, which will be used to equip the 054AP frigate it purchased."MenaDefense" finally revealed that the Algerian Navy is still conducting an international tender for self-propelled howitzers. The PLZ-45 self-propelled howitzer from China is competing with South Korea's K-9 and Germany's PZH-2000. However, considering that both K-9 and PHZ-2000 use the 52-fold barrel, the PLZ-45 mentioned in "MenaDefense" may be a clerical error. China's bidding should be the PLZ-52, which also uses the 52-fold barrel. Self-propelled howitzer.It is worth mentioning that the Algerian Army purchased about 50 PLZ-45 self-propelled artillery as early as 2014, and was full of praise for its excellent performance during use. As the leading product of China North Industries Corporation, the PLZ-45 self-propelled howitzer uses a 45-times diameter 155mm artillery. The range of the bottom-row extended-range projectile can be up to 39 kilometers. In addition to traditional ammunition, it can also launch laser-guided projectiles and terminal Sensitive bombs, satellite-guided shells and other guided munitions. Moreover, the artillery itself has good reliability and high degree of informatization, and it is very popular in the international military trade market. It has been exported to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia before being exported to Algeria.As a large country in North Africa, Algeria has always been an old customer of Chinese weapons. A large number of weapons and equipment, ranging from guided missile frigates to small to various types of light weapons, were purchased from China. The purchase of the Pterosaur 2 and CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles is undoubtedly out of a high degree of recognition of Chinese weapons, and finally hope that Chinese manufacturing can enter more countries.