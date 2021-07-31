China with most number of Olympic gold

Sir very respectfully I beg to differ w.r.t China having the most powerful military in the world...since when it comes to flex your muscles covertly or overtly to punish who did wrong to you China fail miserably... it is like during a fight when you are hit... you respond by showing a glass showcase containing state of the art weapons saying don't do it again, because if next time you do it I will pick a weapon from this glass showcase and use against you ... and this scenario get repeated ALL the time...