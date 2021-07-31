What's new

China with most number of Olympic gold

kankan326 said:
US is multi-races country.
And??

All the wumao on here have are excuses...


Japan got 3rd place with 126M population. Whereas China is 1B+. Are Japanese multi racial too? :lol:
FairAndUnbiased said:
Did China get to send 4x as many athletes in proportion with population?

What really matters is gold medals per athlete.
More population means more chances of better athletes. Japan came 3rd even with 10x lesser population than China. If had half the population of China, it would have come in 2nd. :D
 
Sir very respectfully I beg to differ w.r.t China having the most powerful military in the world...since when it comes to flex your muscles covertly or overtly to punish who did wrong to you China fail miserably... it is like during a fight when you are hit... you respond by showing a glass showcase containing state of the art weapons saying don't do it again, because if next time you do it I will pick a weapon from this glass showcase and use against you ... and this scenario get repeated ALL the time...
 
waqasmwi said:
For your information please View attachment 768204
Chinese Population 1.44 billion
US population 331 million
Itachi said:
And??

All the wumao on here have are excuses...


Japan got 3rd place with 126M population. Whereas China is 1B+. Are Japanese multi racial too? :lol:


More population means more chances of better athletes. Japan came 3rd even with 10x lesser population than China. If had half the population of China, it would have come in 2nd. :D
Funny cheerleaders...LMAO...
So the medal ranking should be like this:
1628410758229.png

instead of being like this:
1628411315277.png

:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
 
Itachi said:
And??

All the wumao on here have are excuses...


Japan got 3rd place with 126M population. Whereas China is 1B+. Are Japanese multi racial too? :lol:


More population means more chances of better athletes. Japan came 3rd even with 10x lesser population than China. If had half the population of China, it would have come in 2nd. :D
More athletes means more chances to win. US sent 50% more athletes than China did (613 vs. 406) and even Japan sent more athletes (552). Yet despite straight up 25-50% more chances to win they didn't do 25-50% better.
 
Since the title of this thread updated to remove the reference to Chinese Military being the world top Military, therefore my post above #7 becomes irrelevant.
 
We lost.
Congratulations to the United States for winning the first place in the gold medal list and medal list. You did a great job.
We are very happy to have excellent opponent like you. Goodbye in Paris.
 
