China with most number of Olympic gold

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 20,177
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
China has biggest manufacturing in the world, biggest PPP economy in the world, biggest population in the world, longest continuous civilization in the world, most powerful military in the world, and now also the most Olympic gold in the world.
@Hamartia Antidote @dbc @CrazyZ @rambro @mike2000 is back @FuturePAF @F-22Raptor @gambit @vostok @beijingwalker
@Hamartia Antidote @dbc @CrazyZ @rambro @mike2000 is back @FuturePAF @F-22Raptor @gambit @vostok @beijingwalker