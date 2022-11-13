What's new

China with at least 200 operational J-20 stealth fighter jets

Ricardo Meier
November 13, 2022

skynews-j-20-stealth-fighter-jets_5958592.jpg

The Zhuhai Airshow, in China, did not stand out for large commercial announcements like other similar events, but it certainly served to confirm the existence of a massive fleet of 5th generation J-20 fighter jets in the PLAAF, the Air Force of People’s Liberation Army.

The participation of some examples of the Chengdu stealth fighter in Zhuhai led the analyst Andreas Ruppercht, specializing in the Chinese armed forces, to estimate that there are at least 200 J-20s in service today.

The finding was possible due to high resolution images taken at the event and which allowed to notice that two of the fighters had inscriptions “CB0369” and “CB0370” on the front part of the fuselage. According to Ruppercht, the code would mean that they are aircraft of the 4th production batch (CB03), number 69 and 70, that is, there are at least 70 fighters already delivered in this batch alone.


J-20 fighters (PLAAF)

The other production batches (CB00, CB01 and CB02) had 18, 45 and 56 aircraft completed, according to reports, which would total 189. Added to the 18 initial pre-production fighters, we would then have 208 J-20s already delivered.

The J-20s on display in Zhuhai were equipped with the WS-10C engine, manufactured by Shenyang, which is an improved version of the turbofan, with more power and stealth characteristics.

www.airdatanews.com

China with at least 200 operational J-20 stealth fighter jets - Air Data News

Chengdu’s 5th-generation aircraft would already have a wider fleet than the US’s F-22 Raptor fighter jets
