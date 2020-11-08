China: Wireless phone charging street lamps become a hit with Wuhan locals

More than 60 street lamps with wireless charging platforms were installed along Jianghan Road, one of the most crowded streets in downtown Wuhan. On Friday, local residents were seen placing their smartphones on the lamps and enjoying instant charging service while waiting. "I think it's very convenient, especially for those without power banks or who couldn't find a place to charge their phones. And it's not only convenient but also cheap - it's free. So it can help people in urgent need,” said Fan Kecheng, a passer-by. Each lamp is equipped with two charging spots, but only phones with wireless charging capabilities can make use of the service. According to reports, the wireless stations can charge smartphones up to 70 percent within 15 to 20 minutes. "It seems to have a lower charging speed than using the charging cables. Maybe the charger can increase its output in the future to shorten the charging time," said Fan Kecheng.