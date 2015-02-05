China wins high marks from Russians, scoring 74% favorability

New survey data suggests most Russians hold positive views of China, while 40% see the giant neighbor as their country's closest friend. © ReutersMOSCOW -- An overwhelming majority of Russians see China in a positive light, recent survey data shows, bucking global sentiment as Beijing faces criticism over its geopolitical assertiveness, human rights record and handling of COVID-19.