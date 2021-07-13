What's new

China wins HALF of the new ship building orders in the world in the 1H 2021 (naval ships not counted in)

GS Zhou

GS Zhou

Oct 10, 2015
China wins 50.3% of the new ship building contracts in the world in the 1H 2021.

In the 1st half 2021, the global ship building industry has obtained a new contract volume of 27,25 million CGT. Of which, the shipyards in China wins 13.72 million CGT, i.e. 50.3% of the global total new contracts.

South Korea is the 2nd biggest winner, with 39.9% of the new contracts. Japan the 3rd one, 6.7%.

Shipyards from the other parts of the world, putting in together, won 3.1% of the new contracts.

The naval ship building volume is NOT counted in.


1626185753207.png


source
 
