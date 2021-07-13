China wins HALF of the new ship building orders in the world in the 1H 2021 (naval ships not counted in)

China wins 50.3% of the new ship building contracts in the world in the 1H 2021.In the 1st half 2021, the global ship building industry has obtained a new contract volume of 27,25 million CGT. Of which, the shipyards in China wins 13.72 million CGT,South Korea is the 2nd biggest winner, with 39.9% of the new contracts. Japan the 3rd one, 6.7%.Shipyards from the other parts of the world, putting in together, won 3.1% of the new contracts.The naval ship building volume is NOT counted in.