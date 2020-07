Landslide support for HK law at UNHRC

China offers alternative human rights style for world: expert

A total of

53 countries supported China's

national security law for Hong Kong at the 44th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Tuesday, triumphing over

27 members that attacked

and called for harsh measures against China over issues involving Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

The landslide victory was seen by experts as showing that China's achievements in human rights have won more supporters and become known by wider audiences. The double standards of some

On behalf of 53 countries, Cuba made a joint statement in Geneva on Tuesday, expressing support for China's