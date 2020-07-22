China willing to help India in COVID-19 fight

Sometimes your pride is more important than anything else. That’s what makes people with pride go hungry but not accept alms. India is in much better position than that. 135 million already vaccinated. This spike will come under control in no time.



After what China did in Galwan by breaking all the existing norms and agreements China will always remain a low life country for Indians.



China can keep its vaccine and help. Share it with it’s friends and poor countries.



I do wonder why is China offering it to India but not ADEQUATE QUANTITY to a lot of African nations and friends like Pakistan? The availability of vaccine in Pakistan is so low that it would take them 135 years to vaccinate the entire country.China can help them in this? Isn’t it? But they wouldn’t because they don’t want to while showing off to India.



This showing off and hubris brings out the true character of Chinese.