China willing to help India in COVID-19 fight

VkdIndian said: Sometimes your pride is more important than anything else. That’s what makes people with pride go hungry but not accept alms. India is in much better position than that. 135 million already vaccinated. This spike will come under control in no time.



After what China did in Galwan by breaking all the existing norms and agreements China will always remain a low life country for Indians.



China can keep its vaccine and help. Share it with it’s friends and poor countries.



I do wonder why is China offering it to India but not ADEQUATE QUANTITY to a lot of African nations and friends like Pakistan? The availability of vaccine in Pakistan is so low that it would take them 135 years to vaccinate the entire country.China can help them in this? Isn’t it? But they wouldn’t because they don’t want to while showing off to India.



This is a human tragedy in India and i have my sympathies with Indian people who are losing their loved ones in scores.Being proud with what you are is fine but ignoring the ground realities and chest thumping is idiotic. While Chinese are occupying your land, the trade still continues with two countries. In fact India side wants more Chinese investment without asking China to remove her soldiers from the occupied land.Pakistan and India has been bleeding each other for long anyone can remember but Pakistan still buys medicines and raw materials from India. Pakistani patients have been going to India to avail best available medical assistance. I don't see a shame here because a human's life is more important than my nationalistic ego.If i were you, i would take whatever help available because it isn't the time to chest thump. @VkdIndian Pls provide source which says Pakistan will take 135 years to vaccinate and do point out that it it due to absence of vaccine.The report says that India will take little over 3 years to vaccinate, Pakistan 10 years (Due to indifference to medical risk) Germany over a year. @krash if this guy can't provide source for 135 years, pls take care of him.