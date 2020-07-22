What's new

China willing to help India in COVID-19 fight

Tresbon

Tresbon

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
318
-1
864
Country
China
Location
China
China is willing to help India as it fights a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

China is aware that the epidemic in India has been severe recently, and there is a temporary shortage of necessary materials for epidemic prevention, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the foreign ministry. He was responding to a question at a regular media briefing about what action China is taking in view of the spreading epidemic in India.

"China is willing to provide the necessary support and help," Wang said, without giving details of what such assistance might consist of. "The novel coronavirus is a common enemy of all mankind, and the global community needs to unite as one to fight against epidemics."

India recorded nearly 315,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and its health services are struggling to cope. Health officials in northern and western India said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

China willing to help India in COVID-19 fight

China is willing to help India as it fights a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
6,171
-36
16,480
Country
China
Location
China
India’s overinflated ego won’t accept the help. Modi has talked about being a rival to China in pandemic assistance to the world. If he accepts China’s help, it will be a total humiliation for him.
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
1,960
-52
1,311
Country
India
Location
India
Tresbon said:
China is willing to help India as it fights a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

China is aware that the epidemic in India has been severe recently, and there is a temporary shortage of necessary materials for epidemic prevention, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the foreign ministry. He was responding to a question at a regular media briefing about what action China is taking in view of the spreading epidemic in India.

"China is willing to provide the necessary support and help," Wang said, without giving details of what such assistance might consist of. "The novel coronavirus is a common enemy of all mankind, and the global community needs to unite as one to fight against epidemics."

India recorded nearly 315,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and its health services are struggling to cope. Health officials in northern and western India said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.

China willing to help India in COVID-19 fight

China is willing to help India as it fights a surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
Remove soldiers from border and disengage if they seriously want to help. But then it is just a diplomatic heropanti.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
7,733
-2
11,591
Country
China
Location
United States
Beidou2020 said:
India’s overinflated ego won’t accept the help. Modi has talked about being a rival to China in pandemic assistance to the world. If he accepts China’s help, it will be a total humiliation for him.
Click to expand...
This is a hardcore flex on India. It is calling into question their entire vaccination and covid countermeasure policies.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2021
464
-6
374
Country
India
Location
India
Sometimes your pride is more important than anything else. That’s what makes people with pride go hungry but not accept alms. India is in much better position than that. 135 million already vaccinated. This spike will come under control in no time.

After what China did in Galwan by breaking all the existing norms and agreements China will always remain a low life country for Indians.

China can keep its vaccine and help. Share it with it’s friends and poor countries.

I do wonder why is China offering it to India but not ADEQUATE QUANTITY to a lot of African nations and friends like Pakistan? The availability of vaccine in Pakistan is so low that it would take them 135 years to vaccinate the entire country.China can help them in this? Isn’t it? But they wouldn’t because they don’t want to while showing off to India.

This showing off and hubris brings out the true character of Chinese.
 
Last edited:
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,264
-4
4,763
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Unless India Modi send his personal SOS to Chinese President Xi, IMO China should stop behaving like a nosy neighbour.

Why bother?

Democratic India is more than capable of solving all its problems on its own.

Let's not forget..
Ungrateful people won't even says "Thank You".
And will even accuse China of showing off.

Anyway the spokesman for China FM merely expressed his reply in response to a question by a reporter.
 
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,640
15
5,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HostileInsurgent said:
Remove soldiers from border and disengage if they seriously want to help. But then it is just a diplomatic heropanti.
Click to expand...
VkdIndian said:
Sometimes your pride is more important than anything else. That’s what makes people with pride go hungry but not accept alms. India is in much better position than that. 135 million already vaccinated. This spike will come under control in no time.

After what China did in Galwan by breaking all the existing norms and agreements China will always remain a low life country for Indians.

China can keep its vaccine and help. Share it with it’s friends and poor countries.

I do wonder why is China offering it to India but not ADEQUATE QUANTITY to a lot of African nations and friends like Pakistan? The availability of vaccine in Pakistan is so low that it would take them 135 years to vaccinate the entire country.China can help them in this? Isn’t it? But they wouldn’t because they don’t want to while showing off to India.

This showing off and hubris brings out the true character of Chinese.
Click to expand...
This is a human tragedy in India and i have my sympathies with Indian people who are losing their loved ones in scores.

Being proud with what you are is fine but ignoring the ground realities and chest thumping is idiotic. While Chinese are occupying your land, the trade still continues with two countries. In fact India side wants more Chinese investment without asking China to remove her soldiers from the occupied land.

Pakistan and India has been bleeding each other for long anyone can remember but Pakistan still buys medicines and raw materials from India. Pakistani patients have been going to India to avail best available medical assistance. I don't see a shame here because a human's life is more important than my nationalistic ego.

If i were you, i would take whatever help available because it isn't the time to chest thump.

@VkdIndian Pls provide source which says Pakistan will take 135 years to vaccinate and do point out that it it due to absence of vaccine.

The report says that India will take little over 3 years to vaccinate, Pakistan 10 years (Due to indifference to medical risk) Germany over a year.

@HRK @krash if this guy can't provide source for 135 years, pls take care of him.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2021
464
-6
374
Country
India
Location
India
Vapnope said:
Pls provide source which says Pakistan will take 135 years to vaccinate and do point out that it it due to absence of vaccine.
Click to expand...


Vapnope said:
This is a human tragedy in India and i have my sympathies with Indian people who are losing their loved ones in scores.

Being proud with what you are is fine but ignoring the ground realities and chest thumping is idiotic. While Chinese are occupying your land, the trade still continues with two countries. In fact India side wants more Chinese investment without asking China to remove her soldiers from the occupied land.

Pakistan and India has been bleeding each other for long anyone can remember but Pakistan still buys medicines and raw materials from India. Pakistani patients have been going to India to avail best available medical assistance. I don't see a shame here because a human's life is more important than my nationalistic ego.
Click to expand...
I agree and disagree with you. Agree on the aspect of chest thumping and trade. But there is no absolute fact or path in these matters. The offer by China doesn’t appear to be made with the intentions of help but to prove a point. That is where pride comes into play and decision to say ‘No thank you’.

India has atleast a decent immunisation program going. There are scores of nations who need it badly due to money as well as vaccine availability.
Has China made a similar offer to them? If yes then not with the same vigour as to India.
Vapnope said:
The report says that India will take little over 3 years to vaccinate, Pakistan 10 years (Due to indifference to medical risk) Germany over a year.
Click to expand...
Source please.

Pride, geopolitics, ground realities etc are sometimes mixed up and a little decluttering is required to see the clear picture.
 
Last edited:
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,392
-50
10,759
Country
India
Location
India
It's good. After India having given refuge to 100,000 Chinese citizens - it's nice that the Chinese are considering a humanitarian gesture for a change.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,640
15
5,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VkdIndian said:
Pride, geopolitics, ground realities etc are sometimes mixed up and a little decluttering is required to see the clear picture.
Click to expand...
//As per the same report, India will acquire herd immunity through vaccination in a little over three years.//
www.hindustantimes.com

Pakistan will take a decade to vaccinate 75% population: Report

According to a Bloomberg report cited by Arab News, countries like the US, Britain and Israel were likely to reach the 75 percent target within three months while others like Pakistan were expected to immunise the same level of their population in about a decade.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

It is bloomberg tracker that says so, no where did you get 135 years from?
VkdIndian said:
Has China made a similar offer to them? If yes then not with the same vigour as to India
Click to expand...
thediplomat-2021-03-23-10.jpg


thediplomat.com

The Logic of China’s Vaccine Diplomacy

An in-depth look at where China’s vaccines are going hints at the motivations behind the campaign.
thediplomat.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
India-China: Time for a reset
Replies
4
Views
568
kankan326
kankan326
undercover JIX
India’s anti-Muslim fake news factories are following the anti-Semitic playbook
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Gilljutt
G
beijingwalker
China Dominates Steel Market as Pandemic Slows Competition
Replies
0
Views
411
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
576
striver44
striver44
Vanguard One
Qureshi-Lavrov talks: Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear
Replies
6
Views
267
Basel
Basel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom