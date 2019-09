China will win the trade war and wean off American technology in 7 years, strategist says

China will win the Sino-U.S. trade war, said the president of Independent Strategy on Monday.

“China will never trust the United States again, and it will achieve its technology independence within seven years,” he told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Chinese tech firms have traditionally been reliant on American suppliers for semiconductors, modems and jet engines. But recent developments in the trade war have called this relationship into question.