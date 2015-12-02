What's new

China will utterly defeat India in war - 'Don't underestimate us!'

CHINA has issued a devastating warning that its military will "utterly defeat" India for firing warning shots along the disputed Himalayan border as tensions reach boiling point.
CHINA has issued a devastating warning that its military will "utterly defeat" India for firing warning shots along the disputed Himalayan border as tensions reach boiling point.
By RACHEL RUSSELL
PUBLISHED: 09:58, Tue, Sep 8, 2020

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has accused the Indian military of breaking their agreement from 1996 that neither country would fire along the the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in Pangong Tso. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief at the Global Times, issued a blistering attack on India for daring to "underestimate China's will". He wrote on Twitter: "As far as I know, the PLA’s analysis is: The Indian side is underestimating China’s will as they did before 1962 and takes for granted that China dare not fight a war.

India not backing down, risk of total war high:-

Heavy tanks and increased troop deployment to checkmate China-India raises stakes and Modi and BJP gamble hugely as they risk decisive defeat.
 
India army is disorganized.

What happened on the ground is not what people in New Delhi want.


Indian army is just an ordinary people, just like everyone.

Most people are good people, with strong conscience, for example Indian army helped Chinese hikers weeks ago.

But ordinary people are also naughty and hard to stand idle, like the firing warning shot without order from New Delhi.


It's the best to stay calm.

I do believe, several years later everything will back to normal.

We all today are like persons in a microwave, it's hot and uncomfortable, makes us all hot headed.
 
