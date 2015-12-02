China will utterly defeat India in war - 'Don't underestimate us!'

India army is disorganized.



What happened on the ground is not what people in New Delhi want.





Indian army is just an ordinary people, just like everyone.



Most people are good people, with strong conscience, for example Indian army helped Chinese hikers weeks ago.



But ordinary people are also naughty and hard to stand idle, like the firing warning shot without order from New Delhi.





It's the best to stay calm.



I do believe, several years later everything will back to normal.



We all today are like persons in a microwave, it's hot and uncomfortable, makes us all hot headed.