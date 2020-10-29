China Will Soon Lead the U.S. in Tech

Beijing pulls ahead in 5G and artificial intelligence, while catching up in semiconductors.

t

China has made such extraordinary leaps that it is now a full-spectrum peer competitor. In each of the foundational technologies of the 21st century—artificial intelligence, semiconductors, 5G wireless, quantum information science, biotechnology and green energy—China could soon be the global leader. In some areas, it is already No. 1.

Last year China produced 50% of the world’s computers and mobile phones; the U.S. produced only 6%. China produces 70 solar panels for each one produced in the U.S., sells four times the number of electric vehicles, and has nine times as many 5G base stations, with network speeds five times as fast as American equivalents.



In the advanced technology likely to have the greatest effect on economics and security in the coming decade—artificial intelligence—China is ahead of the U.S. in crucial areas.

Opinion | China Will Soon Lead the U.S. in Tech Beijing pulls ahead in 5G and artificial intelligence, while catching up in semiconductors.