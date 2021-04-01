beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 38,501
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
'China Will Overtake US!' - Elon Musk Warns Military
Elon Musk talks fearfully about the competition between China and the USA in terms of the economy and military. Elon Musk warning US military for China which will overtake US military and economy. China is already far ahead of USA economy and military!
Elon Musk talks fearfully about the competition between China and the USA in terms of the economy and military. Elon Musk warning US military for China which will overtake US military and economy. China is already far ahead of USA economy and military!