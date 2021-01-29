What's new

China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents (BNO) from Sunday

ToddBing

ToddBing

FULL MEMBER
Jun 25, 2020
258
0
600
Country
China
Location
China
www.reuters.com

China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Beijing’s move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
783
3
2,264
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
ToddBing said:
www.reuters.com

China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday

China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.

Beijing’s move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.
Click to expand...
Funny how English neo-nazis think they are still important.
AP_17082560610296.jpg


Team from nazi England giving nazi salut in Berlin in 1938:
The-England-team-give-the-nazi-salute-in-Berlin-1938.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom