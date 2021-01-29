China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents (BNO) from Sunday

China will not recognise British passport for Hong Kong residents from Sunday China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan. 31.Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing.Beijing’s move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from Jan. 31.