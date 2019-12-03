The US and Europe were leaders in 2G, 3G and 4G but are lagging in 5G. This is the fault of the US and Europe – not China. The US and Europe did not make appropriate investments in leadership technologies while China made large investments in developing leadership technologies.

The US has the following position on the US-China trade dispute:

Trade imbalance: China is not buying enough products from the US, which is causing a large trade imbalance, and that imbalance will increase in Q3/2021. Goods from China are also low-cost because Chinese government agencies subsidize its industries, which is in violation of trade agreements.

Rate of technology enhancements: Chinese government agencies are subsidizing new areas of technology, which gives Chinese companies unfair competitive advantages. The US will try to continue forcing China to slow down its advancements in key areas of technology by restricting the supply of semiconductors and other products to China that have US technology content.

Data protection: The US is building its own data-protection ecosystem and trying to get other countries to adopt it. Any data transmitted within Chinese companies and technologies may be accessed and used by the Chinese government, which may be detrimental to US corporation and consumers.

IP protection: China has stolen and continues to steal intellectual property from the US and other countries to build up its own technology capabilities. A significant amount of success by many Chinese companies is from acquiring IP from outside of China without providing adequate compensation for it.

China has the following position on the US-China trade dispute:

Trade imbalance: China will buy what the US sells, which is primarily agricultural products, oil and gas. While China has invested in building efficient manufacturing capacity, the US has not made this commitment. Consequently, the US has limited supply-chain capabilities to produce goods that are produced in China. Rate of technology enhancements: China has developed fifth-generation (5G) technology from making large investments in leadership capabilities, and its core technologies were developed in China. China has also made large investments in other areas of technology such as high-speed trains, financial tech, health monitoring, and robots. The US needs to invest more in technology development and manufacturing capacity to track the technology roadmaps of the companies in China rather than trying to slow down the activities in China. Data protection: China is building its own data-protection ecosystem and trying to get other countries to adopt it. Additionally, China is accelerating the development of quantum communications technology and new encryption capabilities as capabilities that protect data. Furthermore, the US is protecting key data, so China also has the right to protect its data. IP protection: China is already ahead of the US in some areas such as 5G and is willing to collaborate with the US and other countries on IP protection. Many companies in California’s Silicon Valley and other areas have been formed or have grown by acquiring IP from potential competitors. China is taking actions to protect its IP in strategic areas.





