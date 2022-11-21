What's new

China will "never trust" the U.S. again, China will win its trade war with the US, says strategist

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,385
-11
95,346
Country
China
Location
China

China will "never trust" the U.S. again, China will win its trade war with the US, says strategist​

David Roche of Independent Strategy says China will "never trust" the U.S. again, and will achieve technological independence within seven years.

www.cnbc.com

China will win its trade war with the US, says strategist

David Roche of Independent Strategy says China will "never trust" the U.S. again, and will achieve technological independence within seven years.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chip bans on countries like China will hurt the U.S. more than they’ll help. They won’t even work
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Biden Says U.S. Will Defend Taiwan Against China — or Maybe Not
Replies
1
Views
246
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The US tariffs on China have failed economically, politically and legally
Replies
2
Views
227
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
The U.S. Army is struggling to find the recruits its needs to win the fight over the future
Replies
0
Views
141
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BOEING LAMENTS TRADE RESTRICTIONS WHICH HINDER SALES
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
airmarshal
airmarshal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom