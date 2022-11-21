China will "never trust" the U.S. again, China will win its trade war with the US, says strategist​

beijingwalker
China will "never trust" the U.S. again, China will win its trade war with the US, says strategistDavid Roche of Independent Strategy says China will "never trust" the U.S. again, and will achieve technological independence within seven years.
David Roche of Independent Strategy says China will "never trust" the U.S. again, and will achieve technological independence within seven years.
www.cnbc.com
