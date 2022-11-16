What's new

China will never build a better military than the US; US military most lethal war fighting machine on the planet : General Milley

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
Lol. Ancient Greece would dominate. Ghengis Khan will rule the world. Rome is might and the 1000 year Reich are few bs that spring to mind
 
nahtanbob

Sep 24, 2018
Trango Towers said:
Lol. Ancient Greece would dominate. Ghengis Khan will rule the world. Rome is might and the 1000 year Reich are few bs that spring to mind
Ancient Greece minus Alexander was never a military power. They had great defensive battles versus Persians. They never invaded Persia
 
Nov 4, 2011
His out of nowhere remark only shows how inconfident US military had become, going back 20 years ago, did US have to constantly tell any particular country that US was better than them. This is so funny.
 
tower9

Sep 19, 2018
That's not even China's game. China just wants a strong enough military to deter a war with the US and still be able to achieve its objectives in Taiwan and protect its interests while it becomes the economic and financial superpower of the world. China never had the intention in building a global military like the US because it is a strain on resources.
 

