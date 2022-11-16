China will never build a better military than the US; US military most lethal war fighting machine on the planet : General Milley

His out of nowhere remark only shows how inconfident US military had become, going back 20 years ago, did US have to constantly tell any particular country that US was better than them. This is so funny.
That's not even China's game. China just wants a strong enough military to deter a war with the US and still be able to achieve its objectives in Taiwan and protect its interests while it becomes the economic and financial superpower of the world. China never had the intention in building a global military like the US because it is a strain on resources.