The standoff at the Doklam area continued for the third week The border with China in Sikkim sector is 220-km-long Chinese media claims India lags far behind China

China would be forced to use a "military way" to end the standoff in the Sikkim sector if India "refuses to listen" to it, a Chinese expert has warned.As the standoff at the Doklam area continued for the third week, the longest between the two countries,Mr Hu claimed that India is provoking China because it wanted to prove to the US that it could contain China while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the US. Mr Hu said that Donald Trump was not like his predecessor Barack Obama.," claimed Song Zhongping, a Beijing-based military expert. He was quoted as saying this by state-run Global Times."(Chinese) Experts also scoffed at India's military threat after Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitely asserted on Friday that the India of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962," the report in state-run Global Times stated. Global Times is known for its nationalist stance.Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Indian Occupied Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.