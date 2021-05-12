What's new

China will have 9 mln new college graduates this year

China will have 9 mln new college graduates this year
2021-05-13 11:08:15Xinhua
China is expected to have 9.09 million new graduates from the country's universities and colleges this year, 350,000 more than the number from last year, the Ministry of Education said Thursday.

The ministry said since last autumn, it has worked with other authorities to launch a campaign to help the graduating students find jobs or start up businesses. To date, the employment situation has been progressing smoothly.

 
