China will give 1 lakh doses of corona vaccine free to Bangladesh

11 Sep, 2020China plans to use the coronavirus vaccine as a regulator to strengthen diplomatic ties with various countries. They want to increase friendship through vaccines from Asia to Africa. That's why the Philippines is going to get corona vaccine from China very soon. Bangladesh will get 1 lakh dose free from China.This information was given in the special report of New York Times on Friday.Sui-Li Wei, a correspondent for the New York Times' Beijing bureau, said in a report that China's Synovac Biotech would conduct a trial of 4,200 health workers in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka."The Chinese company has agreed to give Bangladesh a dose of 110,000 free vaccines," Wei was quoted as saying by John D. Clemens, executive director of the International Center for Diarrhea Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB).So far, China and Russia have been at the forefront of the coroner's vaccine race. Russia has started using the vaccine nationally with approval. The trial of the third phase of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine is not over yet.Four vaccines from China are in the third phase trial. No other country in the world has received so many vaccines in the third phase of the trial.The Bangladesh government has already given permission to ICDDRB for a trial of Synovac vaccine. The company has been saying for a few days that the trial will officially start very soon.Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to give the corona vaccine to Indonesia as well. A statement from China's foreign ministry said the vaccine would open new horizons in relations between the two countries.