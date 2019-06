Chinese official said the same thing each and every month since November.



But in reality China has vastly reduced oil imports from Iran.



In May only one ship with Iran oil left for China (reached on June 20).



In June also only two ships with Iranian oil left for China and will reach in July.





In Comparison, in March, 14 ships with oil left Iran for China and in February it was 12.



So a huge huge fall.



Total Iranian oil exports from May25-June 25 was 300,000 bpd out of which we know 110,000 bpd went to Syria and 70,000 to Afghanistan (Afghans only ones to get US waivers).

