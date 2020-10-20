beijingwalker
China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running
Dec. 23 2021
China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running, overturning the decade-long rankings and staying ahead of the North American market as it did in for the first time in 2020.
And, even if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” avoids becoming caught in a web of omicron-related shutdowns to become the highest grossing film of 2021, Chinese movies “The Battle at Lake Changjin” and “Hi, Mom” are certain to account for at least two of the year’s top five.
Such a new world order has been long anticipated by some in Beijing, though it did not materialize how or when many in China had forecast. In the end, China’s crown was hastened by the two countries’ vastly different responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“China will be the highest grossing territory for 2021. It is currently sitting at approximately $7 billion, which represents just over 39% of the 2021 global box office total. They are tracking at 59% above their 2020 result,” says Frank Perikleous, VP movies, APAC & Australia at Comscore. “The U.S. is second at $3.7 billion, which is 21% of the global box office and tracking 42% above 2020.”
