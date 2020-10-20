What's new

China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,416
-5
83,164
Country
China
Location
China
China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running
Dec. 23 2021

China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running, overturning the decade-long rankings and staying ahead of the North American market as it did in for the first time in 2020.

And, even if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” avoids becoming caught in a web of omicron-related shutdowns to become the highest grossing film of 2021, Chinese movies “The Battle at Lake Changjin” and “Hi, Mom” are certain to account for at least two of the year’s top five.

Such a new world order has been long anticipated by some in Beijing, though it did not materialize how or when many in China had forecast. In the end, China’s crown was hastened by the two countries’ vastly different responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“China will be the highest grossing territory for 2021. It is currently sitting at approximately $7 billion, which represents just over 39% of the 2021 global box office total. They are tracking at 59% above their 2020 result,” says Frank Perikleous, VP movies, APAC & Australia at Comscore. “The U.S. is second at $3.7 billion, which is 21% of the global box office and tracking 42% above 2020.”

variety.com

China Is Poised to Retain Worldwide Box Office Crown, While Decoupling From Global Film Industry

China will be the world’s largest box office market for the second year running, overturning the decade-long rankings and staying ahead of the North American market as it did in for the first time …
variety.com variety.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
It's Official: China Overtakes North America as World's Biggest Box Office in 2020
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
China’s box office roars while Hollywood remains on mute，all top 10 grossing films in China are domestic, US movies lose appeal
Replies
12
Views
637
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
The Chinese film business is doing the unthinkable: Thriving without Hollywood
Replies
9
Views
690
Nasr
Nasr
D
'How Can Modi Be Forgiven?' India's COVID-19 Crisis May Be Turning the Middle Class Against the Prime Minister
Replies
14
Views
639
313ghazi
313ghazi
D
Inside the Chinese dating apps exploiting the loneliness of India’s men
Replies
1
Views
419
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom