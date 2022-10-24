What's new

'China will attack with Pakistan...': Subramanian Swamy warns of bid to 'grab Ladakh, Kashmir' as Xi Jinping gets third term

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,744
20
27,250
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

The former Rajya Sabha MP had recently lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chinese 'official' maps that were released during the SCO Summit. Purportedly these maps had featured Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as part of China, bearing Chinese names.

1666612990942.png

BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday warned of a possible bid to 'grab Ladakh and Kashmir', calling on India to be aatmanirbhar. The remarks came as Chinese President Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in office and congratulatory messages poured in from world leaders.

"With Xi as master of Chinese Communist Party and government, his message is clear: China will threaten Taiwan but do nothing because of US. China will instead militarily attack a soft target westward to grab Ladakh and Kashmir in tandem with Pakistan. US will not help. Let us therefore be ready: atmanirbhar," the senior politician tweeted.

The former Rajya Sabha MP had recently lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chinese 'official' maps that were released during the SCO Summit. Purportedly, these maps had featured Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as part of China - bearing Chinese names.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584063615862128640
"Modi betrayed India’s national interest by going to SCO meet despite Xi Jinping distributing Chinese map at the event showing Ladakh and ...and with Chinese names in the “official” atlas! Final kick to India: Russia has adopted Chinese names in their map!" he had tweeted.

He had also opined that India should "be ready to wage war in all feasible dimensions" in connection with the ongoing border conflict.
'Modi betrayed India...': BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams PM over Chinese 'official' maps that include Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China's leader on Sunday, filling his inner circle with close allies and achieving - after a decade in power - complete dominance over the ruling CCP. The party's Central Committee elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term, bringing the country back towards one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite.

He was also reappointed head of China's Central Military Commission, keeping him in charge of the People's Liberation Army.

Xi is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as the country's president, due to be formally announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.
www.timesnownews.com

'China will attack with Pakistan...': Subramanian Swamy warns of bid to 'grab Ladakh, Kashmir' as Xi Jinping gets third term

The former Rajya Sabha MP had recently lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chinese 'official' maps that were released during the SCO Summit. Purportedly these maps had featured Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as part of China, bearing Chinese names.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PLA has advanced far across LAC into undisputed Indian territory and is continuing slowly to further advance, Claims Subramanian Swamy
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
kingQamaR
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Replies
6
Views
419
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan
WHO map shows J&K as part of Pakistan, China: india crying again
Replies
4
Views
954
SQ8
S
onebyone
China's Xi Jinping may visit Saudi Arabia next week with oil likely to top the agenda after Biden fails to secure a big production boost, report says
Replies
8
Views
654
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Swamy says his question on if Chinese crossed LAC in Ladakh denied by RS Secretariat
Replies
7
Views
587
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom