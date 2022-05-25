China will attack Taiwan anytime in preparations of war drills

- PLA holds joint combat-readiness exercise near island to deter collusion with the United States
- Beijing say there would be heavy consequences for supporting Taiwanese independence
Just two days after US President Joe Biden said Washington was committed to Taiwan’s defence, the Chinese military has announced that it conducted a drill near the island, sending a warning against “collusion” with the United States.
Shi Yi, from the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, said on Wednesday that the joint naval and air combat-readiness exercise by the People’s Liberation Army was a “solemn warning against recent collusion between the United States and Taiwan”.
“It is hypocritical and futile for the United States to say one thing and do another on the Taiwan issue,” Shi said.
Source https://www.scmp.com/news/china/mil...pledge?module=lead_hero_story&pgtype=homepage