China will attack Taiwan anytime in preparations of war drills

Solidify

Jan 22, 2021
  • PLA holds joint combat-readiness exercise near island to deter collusion with the United States
  • Beijing say there would be heavy consequences for supporting Taiwanese independence
d6c3279b-a73a-4a81-9ba9-18ef14809722_f6e06be8.jpg


Just two days after US President Joe Biden said Washington was committed to Taiwan’s defence, the Chinese military has announced that it conducted a drill near the island, sending a warning against “collusion” with the United States.
Shi Yi, from the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, said on Wednesday that the joint naval and air combat-readiness exercise by the People’s Liberation Army was a “solemn warning against recent collusion between the United States and Taiwan”.
“It is hypocritical and futile for the United States to say one thing and do another on the Taiwan issue,” Shi said.



Source https://www.scmp.com/news/china/mil...pledge?module=lead_hero_story&pgtype=homepage
 
K_Bin_W

Jul 1, 2021
No China will not attack, Its not their way. Taiwan is a low-hanging fruit that is stuck in the Chinese strong gravitational pull its way too close to run away in Mama US's lap.
 
Solidify

Jan 22, 2021
K_Bin_W said:
No China will not attack, Its not their way. Taiwan is a low-hanging fruit that is stuck in the Chinese strong gravitational pull its way too close to run away in Mama US's lap.
Wanna bet ?
Than why hold drills so close to Taiwan.
US is under pressure on 2 fronts - EU & Taiwan.
 

