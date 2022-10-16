China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi​

Good, the act is much needed and is urgent for China considering current eminent hostility and menace from US and possibly NATO too. At last, it seems the decision makers in Beijing have finally realized that strategic weapons expansion on big scale is needed urgently to ensure Chinas security, mere stockpile of just 400 nukes are just not nearly enough.



Ukraine war where the US and NATO dare not to confront Russia directly and militarily becos of Russian huge stockpile of nukes is a wake up call for China, the West whitemen only believe in strength, fist.