What's new

China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,777
-12
93,855
Country
China
Location
China

China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi​

Reuters
October 16, 202211:56 AM GMT+8

APTOPIX_China_Party_Congress_01545.jpg


BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military, Xi said in a speech before some 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

www.reuters.com

China will accelerate building of world-class military, strong strategic deterrent - Xi

China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,437
-15
1,592
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Good, the act is much needed and is urgent for China considering current eminent hostility and menace from US and possibly NATO too. At last, it seems the decision makers in Beijing have finally realized that strategic weapons expansion on big scale is needed urgently to ensure Chinas security, mere stockpile of just 400 nukes are just not nearly enough.

Ukraine war where the US and NATO dare not to confront Russia directly and militarily becos of Russian huge stockpile of nukes is a wake up call for China, the West whitemen only believe in strength, fist.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China builds ‘economic fortress’ in case of Western sanctions
Replies
0
Views
158
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Xi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles Mount
2
Replies
21
Views
557
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership， Youth League roots, Poverty fighter
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
506
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Replies
3
Views
236
FairAndUnbiased
F
onebyone
China's Xi Jinping may visit Saudi Arabia next week with oil likely to top the agenda after Biden fails to secure a big production boost, report says
Replies
8
Views
632
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom