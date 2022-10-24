China welcomes FATF's removal of Pakistan from its grey list​

Xinhua, October 24, 2022BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove Pakistan from its grey list, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday."China congratulates Pakistan on this," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.This has been made possible thanks to Pakistan's effort to firmly follow through on its political commitment and continuously improve and enhance its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) system over the past five years despite the difficulties, he said.This also shows international support and recognition of Pakistan's endeavor in this regard, he added."We hope that Pakistan will continue to make positive contributions to promoting international counter-terrorism cooperation and safeguarding the security of the international financial system," he said.