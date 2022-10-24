What's new

China welcomes FATF's removal of Pakistan from its grey list

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,281
-13
94,222
Country
China
Location
China

China welcomes FATF's removal of Pakistan from its grey list​

Xinhua, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove Pakistan from its grey list, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"China congratulates Pakistan on this," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

This has been made possible thanks to Pakistan's effort to firmly follow through on its political commitment and continuously improve and enhance its Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) system over the past five years despite the difficulties, he said.

This also shows international support and recognition of Pakistan's endeavor in this regard, he added.

"We hope that Pakistan will continue to make positive contributions to promoting international counter-terrorism cooperation and safeguarding the security of the international financial system," he said.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FATF removes Pakistan from grey list
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
695
newb3e
newb3e
Tomcats
Pakistan likely to exit FATF ‘grey list’ this week
Replies
6
Views
129
Mugen
Mugen
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Exiting FATF grey list will have positive impact on Pakistan's economy, diplomacy, and politics: PM
2 3
Replies
31
Views
362
ghazi52
ghazi52
K
  • Article
The lists of the FATF and Pakistan’s position
Replies
0
Views
446
KedarT
K
Norwegian
FATF once again retains Pakistan on grey list
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom